WHAS Crusade for Children Appliances Raffle

Here's how you can enter a drawing to win brand new appliances while supporting the organization dedicated to helping children.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to learn more about the raffle and how you can purchase tickets.

Here’s your chance to win some great appliances while supporting a good cause.

The WHAS Crusade for Children will have a booth at the Home, Garden and Remodeling Show at the Kentucky Expo Center from March 10 through March 12. Visit their booth to purchase tickets and learn about the organization dedicated to helping children.

About this Event

Terms and Conditions

Sponsored by GE Appliances - All proceeds benefit the WHAS Crusade for Children

Raffle Prizes

1st Prize: GE Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, and Microwave. Winner may choose gas or electric and provide dimension requirements. Winner may also choose color/finish pending availability. Delivery and installation are included in the contiguous U.S.

2nd Prize: GE Top Load Washer and Dryer Set. Winner may choose color and size pending availability. Delivery and installation are included in the contiguous U.S.

3rd Prize: GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker. Stainless steel countertop appliance. Delivery included in the contiguous U.S.