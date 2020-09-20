The Discovery Bowling Green Getaway sweepstakes is here! Enter today

WHAS11 has partnered up with Discovery Bowling Green to create a one of a kind experience.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The "Discovery Bowling Green Getaway" sweepstakes is here!

Prizes include a two-night stay at Courtyard by Marriott Bowling Green, four boat tour passes at Lost River Cave, four passes to tours at the National Corvette Museum, four passes for tours at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum a Corvette Touring Experience behind the wheel of a C8 Corvette at NCM Motorsports Park, two passes for Go-Kart races at the NCM Motorsports Park and two $25 Gift Certificates to local restaurants.*

*Reservations for hotel, activities and tours must be made in advance. Blackout dates may apply. Details provided to the winner upon selection. All taxes and other expenses not expressly mentioned above are not included.

The sweepstakes begins Sept. 20 and end Oct. 19, the winner will be announced Oct. 22 on Great Day Live!

You must be 18 years or older to enter and can only make one entry per email address.

