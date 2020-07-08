Cutest baby in Kentuckiana Photo Contest presented by WHAS11 and Baptist Health

WHAS11 is partnering up with Baptist Health for the "Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana" photo contest! The contest begins Aug. 7 and runs through Sept. 7.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11 is partnering up with Baptist Health for the "Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana" photo contest! The contest begins Aug. 7 and runs through Sept. 7.

To enter the contest send a photo of your baby by visiting our contest homepage. Once on the page, click the submit button and attach a photo of your baby. Submissions will be taken through Aug. 22.

The photo must be taken within the past year and your baby must be younger than 16 months old. Contestants must be, and certify, that they are the parent or legal guardian of the child shown in the submitted photo. One entry per contestant.

Starting Aug. 23, the entries will be voted on at the contest homepage. The photo with the highest amount of votes will be the winner. The prize for the winning entry is a $100 gift card to Target and a $250 gift basket!

The entry with the most votes on Sept. 7 will receive the winning prize.

Check out the website here. We can't wait to see the cuteness overload!

The official rules can be read here or below:

