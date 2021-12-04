Enter to win the Boyle County Star Package!

Boyle County Salutes American Idol Contestant Alyssa Wray, who hails from Perryville, Kentucky! Want to experience the STAR treatment for yourself? Enter for your chance to win the below prizes:

Blue Moon Cottage: Three day/two night getaway

Cerci on Main: Hand Painted Danville tumbler and coffee mug set

McDowell House: Private tour of Constitution Square Historic Site and McDowell House Museum (up to 6 people)

Copper and Oak: $100 gift card

Elmwood Inn Fine Teas: Three containers of "Bourbon Black Tea"

* Contest period is April 12th- March 23rd. Winner will be announced on Great Day Live! on May 24th

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Boyle County STAR Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of Jefferson, Oldham, Bullitt, Meade, Shelby, Trimble, Henry and Spencer counties in Kentucky and Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott and Washington counties in Indiana who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WHAS11 (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 10 a.m. (E.T.) on April 12, 2021 and end at 11:59 p.m. (E.T) on May 23, 2021 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

Enter by visiting the Boyle County STAR Sweepstakes official registration page on the WHAS11 website at whas11.com and completing all of the required information and following all posted instructions. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SEND” button. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry.

Only one (1) entry per day per person. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. Winner Selection . On or about May 24, 2021 a winner will be selected via random drawing from among the eligible entries received and will be contacted on or about that date., The winner will be announced on Great Day Live on or about May 24, 2021.

5. Prizes and Odds One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a prize package consisting of the following:

Prize subject to availability, blackout days and other restrictions. ARV of prize package: $822.85

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Finalists will be notified on or about May 24, 2021 at the telephone number or email address provided on winner’s entry form. Sponsor will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach a finalist by phone after three (3) attempts, or return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to the email notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. Finalists must respond to the email notification within 12 hours. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winner are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winner will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time, for any reason. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor shall have no liability (financial or otherwise) for any claims or other matters relating to this Sweepstakes or any prizes to be awarded. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

8. Release . The Sponsor makes no warranties, express or implied, relative to the use or enjoyment of any prize or portions thereof, including without limitations, its quality, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. By entering the Sweepstakes, each Winner agrees to hold harmless and fully release Sponsor and its parent companies, trustees, subsidiaries, franchisees, licensees, employees, agents, independent contractors and advertising and promotional agencies from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, death, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from the acceptance, possession, quality, use or misuse of any prize, or any portion of any prize or travel related to the receipt or use of any prize.

9. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.