LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Polar Bears, the human kind, plunged into a giant pool outside of Texas Roadhouse in Middletown to raise money for Special Olympics Kentucky.

Every contestant raised a minimum of $75 with the proceeds going toward sports training for Special Olympics.

The funds will also help with health screenings and early childhood development programs for people with intellectual disabilities.

“Fundraisers like this really give a foundational support to our organization each and every year. And we really lean on the communities like here in Louisville and other communities around the state to help raise this money,” Jennifer McMahon, a development director, said.

Last year, Polar Plunges raised more than $400,000 to support Special Olympics programs and $8 million has been raised since the event started 22 years ago.

