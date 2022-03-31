No you're not being arrested, you're being scammed

The Attorney General's office has seen an increase in reports of arrest warrant scams since January, with Kentuckians reportedly losing over $41,000 already.

KENTUCKY, USA — Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a consumer alert warning to Kentuckians on Thursday warning them of scams related to fake arrest warrants.

Scammers will impersonate law enforcement to try and convince you that you have an outstanding warrant for your arrest and must immediately make a payment for fake fines.

Attorney General Cameron says these types of scams aren't new, but they are currently on the rise across Kentucky.

"Kentuckians in all 120 counties should be on guard for scammers who impersonate law enforcement and demand payment via gift cards or mobile payment apps," he said.

The Attorney General's office has seen an increase in reports of arrest warrant scams since January, with Kentuckians reportedly losing over $41,000 to these scammers already.

Additionally, they say these recent scams are targeting workers in the medical community, but everyone should still remain aware.

To scam you, scammers will use spoofed phone numbers to impersonate law enforcement. They then tell potential victims of an alleged outstanding arrest warrant due to missing jury duty or the violation of a federal subpoena, threatening to arrest them if payment is not made immediately.

They'll usually demand payment through gift cards or mobile payment apps, often requiring you to stay on the phone with them until the payment is made.

Tips to avoid arrest warrant scams:

Don't make immediate payments to a threatening caller. Scammers use scare tactics to create a sense of urgency.

If you receive a call from a law enforcement officer demanding that you pay a fine to avoid arrest, hang up and contact the actual law enforcement agency directly at their official number.

Remember, law enforcement will not require payment over the phone or through gift cards to resolve these matters.

If there is an actual warrant out for your arrest, you will not get a phone call warning you, a police officer will just show up to arrest you.

If you suspect you've been contacted by these scammers or you're a victim of an arrest warrant scam, report it here.

