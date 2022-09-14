Constitutionality of new law goes to Kentucky Supreme Court

Without the bill, a defendant who was ruled incompetent to stand trial but was a danger to themselves or others could be released back into the public.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments over the constitutionality of a new Kentucky law that allows involuntary commitment for violent offenders.

Arguments were being heard by justices on Wednesday in two cases out of Jefferson County, a statement from the Supreme Court said. Attorneys for two people involuntarily committed under the new law are challenging its constitutionality.

A law passed this year allows violent offenders who are incompetent for trial to be involuntarily committed if they are a danger to themselves and others regardless of whether they would benefit from treatment. Previously, a defendant could be involuntarily hospitalized only if they could benefit from treatment. If not, they could be set free.

The case is one of four justices are set to hear Wednesday and Thursday, the statement said. Proceedings are open to the public and will take place in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the Capitol.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed the bill, closing a loophole involving incompetent defendants deemed dangerous, back in 2021 when a violent offender was set free and allegedly committed another violent crime.

Cane Madden, accused of raping and cracking an eight-year-old girl's skull in August 2019, had been previously ruled incompetent to stand trial in a separate sexual assault case. The day before he allegedly committed the crime, he was in custody but walked free due to the loophole. He was once again ruled incompetent, but the new law, which was signed before Madden's hearing on Thursday, kept him behind bars.

Community activists said Madden's case showed the failure of the justice system.

"That is a disaster – a bomb waiting to explode," said community activist George Fields in 2020. "If they don't give justice where it's supposed to be at, he's going to get killed or he's going to kill someone else."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.