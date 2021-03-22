Caswell County Sheriff's Office said the worker was bitten on her elbows and thigh, but she's expected to be OK.

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A wolf attacked a worker on Saturday at the Conservators Center – the same exotic animal center where an intern was mauled to death by a lion in December 2018.

Caswell County Sheriff's Office said the worker was in the wolf enclosure around 2 p.m. when one of the wolves bit her on the elbows and thigh. Authorities said she was able to get out of the enclosure and was taken to UNC Hillsborough hospital. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

Authorities said two wolves were involved in the attack.

Hayley Quay, who's an Animal Keeper at the Conservators Center was attacked by the wolf. She issued the following statement:

I have been receiving numerous inquiries about my condition after the incident on Saturday, so I wanted to let everyone know that I am doing just fine. I have been working closely with wolves for my entire professional career and know that sometimes things like this happen even when everything is done perfectly. I am looking forward to a full and speedy recovery so that I can get back to doing what I have spent years studying and training to do--caring for Rayne and Sitka and all of the other animals at the Animal Park.

Alex Black, an intern at the center, was killed by a lion that got out of its enclosure and attacked her on Dec. 30, 2018. Workers tried several times to tranquilize the lion, but deputies eventually had to fire eight shots to kill the animal.

An autopsy determined Black died from multiple deep cuts to her neck that resulted in significant blood loss.

A medical examiner’s report determined a large ball blocked a door from closing properly after the lion had been placed inside a pen. Conservators Center officials disputed this, saying a ball did not block a door.

The Conservators Center's Executive Director, Mindy Stinner, released the following statement following the wolf attack:

On Saturday, March 20, one of the Center’s professionally-trained full time animal keepers was performing routine activities with two of the Center’s juvenile wolves, within the wolves’ secure enclosure and separated from the public tour path by multiple fencing barriers. During these activities, the juvenile wolves bit the keeper. Pursuant to the Center’s protocols and Emergency Response Plan, 911 was called and the keeper was transported for medical care. Due to employee privacy laws, the Center cannot release any information about the employee at this time. Caswell County Animal Control was also called and the juvenile wolves have been quarantined for 10 days, just as would be the case for any dog that bit a human. At no time during this incident was any member of the public in any danger. The Center continues to have as its top priority the safety of its public guests, volunteers, and employees, and the Center is confident that it provides a safe environment for all who visit and work at the Center.