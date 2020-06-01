LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Metro Sewer Department, contractors have now been able to reach the bottom of the 35-feet deep repair shaft next to Harrods Creek in Prospect.

Mobile cameras inserted into the pipe revealed the damage is significantly worse than expected. Both pipes under the creek have significant breaks.

The repair project is more comprehensive than initially thought, involving discussions with state and other regulatory agencies, and other utilities.

Repair plans are contingent on dialogue with regulatory agencies. According to MSD, customers will continue to have no interruption of their sewer service.

“This is a complicated and long repair, and right now, we are focused on maintaining a safe site, and identifying the best way to repair these two pipes. In the meantime, we will thoroughly investigate all aspects of the planning, design, and construction of the original project—installed in 2013—to determine what caused the failure of the two pipes,” MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott said.

MSD stopped the overflow of sewage into Harrods Creek, except for the first days with 1,050,000 gallons of sewer water entering the stream.

MSD says they will update the public as soon as plans to fix the sewer are finalized.

