LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has died in a fatal crash on I-265 just past I-64.

Dwight Mitchell with Louisville Metro Police said a Lincoln MKZ was traveling northbound on I-265 at around 1:30 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit the left cable barrier, crossed back into traffic and hit a retaining wall on the other side.

A Dodge Ram that police said could not avoid the car then struck the driver's side of the Lincoln, killing the driver. The Dodge driver was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

