Concrete company's plans to expand industrial production near Bullitt County neighborhood halted

The 3-3 vote by Hillview City Council shocked all in attendance for Monday's meeting.

Example video title will go here for this video

HILLVIEW, Ky. — Concern after concern, Hillview's city council fielded dozens of complaints during a public hearing over a concrete company's plans to expand.

The fight was over a proposed city ordinance that would allow family-owned business S&S Concrete to rezone nearly 9.6 acres of its land, currently zoned for light industrial operations, as heavy industrial.

That would allow the site to have large-scale undertakings and have heavy industrial equipment. It's a plan that raised health concerns for neighbors, living just feet from it.

"Our neighborhood is not an urban area and our neighborhood is not suitable for industrial purposes," Cathy Michels said during public comment.

S&S Concrete's attorney, Emily Vessels, also attended the hearing, along with company owner Steve Smith.

"[Steve] has done everything he can and will continue to do, to make sure he's in compliance health-wise," Vessels said.

Among the health concerns residents laid out during the meeting was the concern that silica dust may end up in nearby creeks or on neighbors’ cars, outside furniture and homes.

Vessels disputes that as a concern, and said the company takes steps to make sure dust does not leave the site.

Another issue for residents is the noise which neighbors say has been ongoing for months.

Vessels said, since the property is not currently annexed in Hillview, it cannot be in violation of city noise ordinances.

S&S Concrete owner Steve Smith said his workers have been told to be mindful of residents while working. Though, he also admits to having used a rock crusher, which is a heavy industrial piece of equipment, on the site for about six months after buying the property in 2022.

Vessels said Smith, who is a fourth-generation business owner, was not aware he needed a different zoning permit to operate the rock crusher at the time. She said he stopped after being served a cease and desist letter since the company was only permitted light industrial zoning.

That equipment will sit idle a bit longer now after this city council's 3-3 vote, sending the issue back to Bullitt County Planning and Zoning Commission, which has previously returned an unfavorable recommendation twice, regarding the company's zoning and annexation.

The decision shocked everyone at the meeting.

"We are working on the next steps for S&S Concrete," Vessels said in a statement following the city council vote.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.