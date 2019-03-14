LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready Kentuckiana!  The Kentucky Derby Festival has released the concert line-up for the Waterfront Jam and it will include more than two dozen local and regional bands as well as 7 national concerts. Admission to all of the shows is FREE if you purchased your 2019 Pegasus Pin.

Concerts on the Great Stage:

  • Belterra Casino Resort Concert Featuring Chris Lane on Friday, April 26, at 9 p.m.
  • Waterfront Jam Saturday Concert on Saturday, April 27, at 9 p.m. 
  • Building 429 with special guest Stars Go Dim at Celebration Sunday on Sunday, April 28, at 5 p.m. 
  • Cameo at Waterfront Jam on Tuesday, April 30, at 9 p.m. 
  • Kongos with special guest C2 & The Brothers Reed at Waterfront Jam on Wednesday, May 1, at 8 p.m. 
  • The Struts with special guest Mo Lowda & The Humble at Waterfront Jam on Thursday, May 2, at 8 p.m.
  • My Posse in Effect – A Tribute to the Beastie Boys at Waterfront Jam on Friday, May 3, at 9 p.m.

Concerts on the Miller Lite Music Stage:

  • Juice Box Heroes on Thursday, April 25
  • MaryMary on Friday, April 26
  • The Goldy Locks Band on Saturday, April 27
  • Unlimited Show Band on Sunday, April 28
  • Bourbon Straights on Monday, April 29
  • Soul Circus on Tuesday, April 30
  • J.D. Shelburne on Wednesday, May 1
  • The Velcro Pygmies on Thursday, May 2
  • Kevin Jaggers on Friday, May 3

For more information, visit discover.kdf.org