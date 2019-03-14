LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready Kentuckiana! The Kentucky Derby Festival has released the concert line-up for the Waterfront Jam and it will include more than two dozen local and regional bands as well as 7 national concerts. Admission to all of the shows is FREE if you purchased your 2019 Pegasus Pin.
Concerts on the Great Stage:
- Belterra Casino Resort Concert Featuring Chris Lane on Friday, April 26, at 9 p.m.
- Waterfront Jam Saturday Concert on Saturday, April 27, at 9 p.m.
- Building 429 with special guest Stars Go Dim at Celebration Sunday on Sunday, April 28, at 5 p.m.
- Cameo at Waterfront Jam on Tuesday, April 30, at 9 p.m.
- Kongos with special guest C2 & The Brothers Reed at Waterfront Jam on Wednesday, May 1, at 8 p.m.
- The Struts with special guest Mo Lowda & The Humble at Waterfront Jam on Thursday, May 2, at 8 p.m.
- My Posse in Effect – A Tribute to the Beastie Boys at Waterfront Jam on Friday, May 3, at 9 p.m.
Concerts on the Miller Lite Music Stage:
- Juice Box Heroes on Thursday, April 25
- MaryMary on Friday, April 26
- The Goldy Locks Band on Saturday, April 27
- Unlimited Show Band on Sunday, April 28
- Bourbon Straights on Monday, April 29
- Soul Circus on Tuesday, April 30
- J.D. Shelburne on Wednesday, May 1
- The Velcro Pygmies on Thursday, May 2
- Kevin Jaggers on Friday, May 3
For more information, visit discover.kdf.org