LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready Kentuckiana! The Kentucky Derby Festival has released the concert line-up for the Waterfront Jam and it will include more than two dozen local and regional bands as well as 7 national concerts. Admission to all of the shows is FREE if you purchased your 2019 Pegasus Pin.

Concerts on the Great Stage:

Belterra Casino Resort Concert Featuring Chris Lane on Friday, April 26, at 9 p.m.

on Friday, April 26, at 9 p.m. Waterfront Jam Saturday Concert on Saturday, April 27, at 9 p.m.

on Saturday, April 27, at 9 p.m. Building 429 with special guest Stars Go Dim at Celebration Sunday on Sunday, April 28, at 5 p.m.

at Celebration Sunday on Sunday, April 28, at 5 p.m. Cameo at Waterfront Jam on Tuesday, April 30, at 9 p.m.

on Tuesday, April 30, at 9 p.m. Kongos with special guest C2 & The Brothers Reed at Waterfront Jam on Wednesday, May 1, at 8 p.m.

at Waterfront Jam on Wednesday, May 1, at 8 p.m. The Struts with special guest Mo Lowda & The Humble at Waterfront Jam on Thursday, May 2, at 8 p.m.

at Waterfront Jam on Thursday, May 2, at 8 p.m. My Posse in Effect – A Tribute to the Beastie Boys at Waterfront Jam on Friday, May 3, at 9 p.m.

Concerts on the Miller Lite Music Stage:

Juice Box Heroes on Thursday, April 25

MaryMary on Friday, April 26

The Goldy Locks Band on Saturday, April 27

Unlimited Show Band on Sunday, April 28

Bourbon Straights on Monday, April 29

Soul Circus on Tuesday, April 30

J.D. Shelburne on Wednesday, May 1

The Velcro Pygmies on Thursday, May 2

Kevin Jaggers on Friday, May 3

For more information, visit discover.kdf.org