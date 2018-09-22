LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The electric Bird Rides scooters may be flying through parts of Louisville, but where they nest has become a concern for some.

Councilman Bill Hollander represents District 9. That includes parts of Franklin Avenue and Clifton. He told WHAS11 News that he wants people to be careful where they park the scooters.

“It's off the sidewalk, there's plenty of room here for people to walk, it's not going to be an impairment to somebody who's blind or visually impaired. But if the scooter is instead placed here, as it was yesterday morning I'm told, that's a problem,” he explained while placing the Bird in the middle of the sidewalk.

The Birds seem popular along Franklin Avenue, the same street that hosts the Kentucky School for the Blind and the American Printing House for the Blind.

The metro council is not overseeing the use of the bird scooters.

Hollander isn't anti-bird, he supports them. He said he just wants people to be mindful of where they leave them.

“You're walking in the middle of the sidewalk and you walk in and there's the scooter, and you don't see the scooter and we don't need that kind of barrier on the street,” Hollander said.

Kelly Stewart is an Orientation and Mobility Specialist at the Kentucky School for the Blind on Frankfort Avenue and told WHAS11 News that misplaced scooters can be dangerous for the visually impaired.

“It's very disorienting for a person who's blind to come in contact with a scooter, and not know if they are in the street, on the sidewalk and they're only trying to get from Point A to Point B,” Stewart explained.

For some, it's not as obvious. Kevin Gibson walks his dog Atticus on Frankfort Avenue every day. He says he hasn't had a problem and hopes it stays that way.

“Be responsible and be considerate of other people. The sidewalk is for walking, it's not for scooters,” Gibson said.

The overall reaction from people WHAS11 talked to has been positive. The Bird can move up to 15 mph. It is forbidden to ride on sidewalks and riders must wear a helmet.

Earlier this month we reported that Louisville has offered a 30-day extension to its temporary agreement with Bird Rides.

