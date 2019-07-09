LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a foodie city like Louisville, it can be hard to stand out as a restaurant.

That's never been an issue with Con Huevos. Since opening five years ago, they've consistently been named as one of the best breakfast restaurants in the city and now, they're expanding.

"I think we are growing at the right place, that's what I'd say. We've been taking our time to do the right steps ahead," said Jesus Martinez, co-owner of Con Huevos.

Martinez and co-owner Izmene Peredo are opening their third location, Con Huevos Craves, in the Omni Hotel.

"It's more of a grab and go place that they wanted us to take over," Martinez said.

You can still expect to find your favorite signature dishes at the Omni location, but with some new additions. They're going to have to-go items like breakfast sandwiches, each one has their own Mexican flavors as well as breakfast burritos.

It's taken a year to get the restaurant up and running — a huge part of that had to do with keeping with their style.

"We're still working as a team all together," Peredo said. "Obviously we bring the ideas and original recipes from Mexico and my families, but we work together to make them better every day."

As more and more restaurants are closing this year, Con Huevos has tapped into something that makes them excel. Their meals are made from scratch, staying unique to their own journey.

"The most important thing is family and this is a reflection of what we are and we're sharing a little bit of this of what we are as Mexicans and family," said Martinez.

Taking their unique story and sharing it through the food they serve. We can expect more expansion in the future, at their own pace.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.