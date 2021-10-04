Coming to your neighborhood | Here's the complete route for the Pegasus Parade

Saturday, the 'touring' Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus is making stops in over 10 neighborhoods. We've got you covered with a turn-by-turn route guide.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Pegasus Parade 2021 is finally here! Instead of the typical march down Broadway as it has in past years, they're taking the floats on tour.

More than 20 parade units are visiting Louisville residents in more than 35 neighborhoods beginning Saturday at 1 p.m.

The two-day event will first feature stops through these neighborhoods:

South Louisville

Shively

Algonquin

Park Duvalle

Parkland

Chickasaw

Shawnee

Portland

Russell

Central Business District (Downtown)

Across the Clark Memorial Bridge into Jeffersonville, Ind.

Here's a complete tour-by-tour guide for the Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade:

Parade begins at 1 p.m., leaving Zoeller Pump Campus

Turn left onto Cane Run Road

Proceed on Cane Run Road until the light at Ralph Avenue

Turn left onto Ralph Avenue

Proceed on Ralph Avenue to Fern Lea Road

Turn right onto Fern Lea Road

Proceed on Fern Lea Road until Crums Lane

Turn right onto Crums Lane

Proceed on Crums Lane on Burrell Drive

Turn left on Burrell Drive

Proceed on Burrell Drive to the four-way stop at Garrs Lane

Turn left onto Garrs Lane

Proceed on Garrs Lane at Eden Lane

Turn left on Eden and then turn right again onto Garrs Lane again.

Proceed on Garrs Lane to Hillview Avenue

Turn left onto Hillview Avenue

Proceed on Hillview Avenue to Crums Lane

Turn left onto Crums Lane

Proceed on Crums Lane to the Janell Road

Turn right onto Janell Road

Proceed on Janell Road to Farnsley Road

Turn right onto Farnsley Road

Proceed on Farnsley Road to Dixie Highway

Turn left onto Dixie Highway

Proceed on Dixie Highway to Loney Lane

Turn right on Loney Lane

Proceed on Lonny Lane to Glenview Place

Turn right on Glenview Place then turn back into Loney Lane

Proceed on Loney Lane to Sonne Avenue

Turn right onto Sonne Avenue then turn back into Loney Lane

Proceed on Loney Lane to Kennedy Road

Proceed on Kennedy Road and then take the immediate right back onto Loney Lane

Proceed on Loney Lane to Wathen Lane

Turn left onto Wathen Lane

Proceed on Wathen Lane to Wallie Ann Court

Turn right on Wallie Ann Court

Proceed on Wallie Ann Court to Bernheim Lane

Turn left on Bernheim Lane

Proceed on Bernheim Lane to Dixie Highway

With the JCSO escort, cross Dixie Highway and proceed on Bernheim Lane which turns into South 22nd Street

Proceed on South 22nd Street to Algonquin Parkway

At the light, turn left onto Algonquin Parkway

Proceed on Algonquin Parkway to Russell Lee Drive

Turn right onto Russell Lee Drive

Proceed on Russel Lee Drive to Stratton Avenue

Turn right on Stratton Avenue

Proceed on Stratton Avenue to South 34th Street (Louis Coleman Jr Drive)

Turn left onto South 34th Street (Louis Coleman Jr Drive)

Proceed on South 34th Street (Louis Coleman Jr Drive) to Dumesnil Street

Turn right onto Dumesnil Street

Proceed on Dumesnil Street to South 32nd Street

Turn left on South 32nd Street

Proceed on South 32nd Street to Virginia Avenue

Turn left onto Virginia Avenue

Proceed on Virginia Avenue, stay to the right and Virginia Avenue turns into Hale Avenue

Proceed on Hale Avenue to Southwestern Parkway

Turn right onto Southwestern Parkway

Proceed on Southwestern Parkway to Broadway

Turn right onto Broadway

Proceed on Broadway to Cecil Avenue

Turn left onto Cecil Avenue

Proceed on Cecil Avenue to River Park Drive

Turn left onto River Park Drive

Proceed on River Park Drive to Southwestern Parkway

Turn right onto Southwestern Parkway

Proceed on Southwestern Parkway, continue forward on South Shawnee Terrace to Herman Street

Turn left onto Herman Street

Proceed on Herman Street to Southwestern Parkway

Turn right onto Southwestern Parkway

Proceed on Southwestern Parkway

At West Market Street, Southwestern Parkway becomes Northwestern Parkway

Proceed on Northwestern Parkway to The Shawnee Golf Course Club house.

Restroom Break

Proceed on Northwestern Parkway to Bank Street

Turn right onto Bank Street

Proceed on Bank Street to North 16th Street

Turn right on North 16th Street

Proceed on North 16th Street to West Market Street

Turn left onto West Market Street

Proceed on West Market Street to South 2nd Street

Turn left onto South 2nd Street

Proceed on South 2nd Street to the 2nd St Bridge (Clark Memorial Bridge US-31N)

End of JSCO escort

Escort provided by Jeffersonville Police Department

Proceed on US-31N and take the Court Avenue Exit in Jeffersonville

Turn left on Court Avenue

Proceed on Court Avenue to Missouri Avenue

Turn left on Missouri Avenue

Proceed on Missouri Avenue to West Market Street

Turn left onto Missouri Avenue

Proceed on Missouri Avenue to West Market Street

Turn right onto West Market Street

Proceed on West Market Street to Ohio River Scenic Byway/East Riverside Drive

Slight right onto Ohio River Scenic Byway/East Riverside Drive

Proceed onto West Riverside Drive

Slight right onto West Winbourne Avenue

Proceed on West Winbourne Avenue to South Sherwood Avenue

Turn onto South Sherwood Avenue

Proceed on South Sherwood Avenue to Montgomery Avenue

Turn right onto Montgomery Avenue

Proceed on Montgomery Ave to South Virginia Avenue

Turn right onto South Virginia Avenue

Proceed on South Virginia Avenue to East Winbourne Avenue

Turn left onto East Winbourne Avenue

Proceed on East Winbourne Avenue to South Clark Boulevard

Turn right onto South Clark Boulevard

Proceed on South Clark Boulevard At Broadway, South Clark Boulevard changes into 6th Street

Continue on 6th Street to Michigan Avenue

Turn right onto Michigan Avenue

Proceed on Michigan Avenue to West Court Avenue

Turn left onto West Court Avenue

Proceed on West Court Avenue to Spring Street

Turn right onto Spring Street

Proceed on Spring Street to East Riverside Drive

Turn left onto East Riverside Drive

Proceed on East Riverside Drive to Walnut Street

Turn left onto Walnut Street

Proceed on Walnut Street to East Market Street

Turn right onto East Market Street

Proceed on East Market Street to Penn Street

Turn left at the 2nd Cross Street onto Penn Street

Proceed on Penn Street to East Chestnut Street

Turn right at the 1st Cross Street onto East Chestnut Street

Proceed on East Chestnut Street

Proceed on West Park Place to Chippewa Drive

Turn left onto Chippewa Drive

Proceed on Chippewa Drive to East 8th Street

Turn left onto East 8th Street

Proceed on East 8th Street to Crestview Court

At the light, turn left onto Crestview Court

Proceed on Crestview Courtt to East Charlestown Avenue

Turn right onto East Charlestown Avenue

Proceed on East Charlestown Avenue to Division Street

Turn left onto Division Street

Proceed on Division Street to East Maple Street

Turn right onto East Maple Street

Proceed on East Maple Street to Mulberry Street

Turn right on Mulberry Street

Proceed on Mulberry Street to the Hardee’s

Route ends

