Coming to your neighborhood | Here's the complete route for the Pegasus Parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Pegasus Parade 2021 is finally here! Instead of the typical march down Broadway as it has in past years, they're taking the floats on tour.
More than 20 parade units are visiting Louisville residents in more than 35 neighborhoods beginning Saturday at 1 p.m.
The two-day event will first feature stops through these neighborhoods:
- South Louisville
- Shively
- Algonquin
- Park Duvalle
- Parkland
- Chickasaw
- Shawnee
- Portland
- Russell
- Central Business District (Downtown)
- Across the Clark Memorial Bridge into Jeffersonville, Ind.
If you snap a photo of the parade, send it to WHAS11! Text them to 502-582-7290 or use the Near Me section of the WHAS11 app.
Here's a complete tour-by-tour guide for the Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade:
- Parade begins at 1 p.m., leaving Zoeller Pump Campus
- Turn left onto Cane Run Road
- Proceed on Cane Run Road until the light at Ralph Avenue
- Turn left onto Ralph Avenue
- Proceed on Ralph Avenue to Fern Lea Road
- Turn right onto Fern Lea Road
- Proceed on Fern Lea Road until Crums Lane
- Turn right onto Crums Lane
- Proceed on Crums Lane on Burrell Drive
- Turn left on Burrell Drive
- Proceed on Burrell Drive to the four-way stop at Garrs Lane
- Turn left onto Garrs Lane
- Proceed on Garrs Lane at Eden Lane
- Turn left on Eden and then turn right again onto Garrs Lane again.
- Proceed on Garrs Lane to Hillview Avenue
- Turn left onto Hillview Avenue
- Proceed on Hillview Avenue to Crums Lane
- Turn left onto Crums Lane
- Proceed on Crums Lane to the Janell Road
- Turn right onto Janell Road
- Proceed on Janell Road to Farnsley Road
- Turn right onto Farnsley Road
- Proceed on Farnsley Road to Dixie Highway
- Turn left onto Dixie Highway
- Proceed on Dixie Highway to Loney Lane
- Turn right on Loney Lane
- Proceed on Lonny Lane to Glenview Place
- Turn right on Glenview Place then turn back into Loney Lane
- Proceed on Loney Lane to Sonne Avenue
- Turn right onto Sonne Avenue then turn back into Loney Lane
- Proceed on Loney Lane to Kennedy Road
- Proceed on Kennedy Road and then take the immediate right back onto Loney Lane
- Proceed on Loney Lane to Wathen Lane
- Turn left onto Wathen Lane
- Proceed on Wathen Lane to Wallie Ann Court
- Turn right on Wallie Ann Court
- Proceed on Wallie Ann Court to Bernheim Lane
- Turn left on Bernheim Lane
- Proceed on Bernheim Lane to Dixie Highway
- With the JCSO escort, cross Dixie Highway and proceed on Bernheim Lane which turns into South 22nd Street
- Proceed on South 22nd Street to Algonquin Parkway
- At the light, turn left onto Algonquin Parkway
- Proceed on Algonquin Parkway to Russell Lee Drive
- Turn right onto Russell Lee Drive
- Proceed on Russel Lee Drive to Stratton Avenue
- Turn right on Stratton Avenue
- Proceed on Stratton Avenue to South 34th Street (Louis Coleman Jr Drive)
- Turn left onto South 34th Street (Louis Coleman Jr Drive)
- Proceed on South 34th Street (Louis Coleman Jr Drive) to Dumesnil Street
- Turn right onto Dumesnil Street
- Proceed on Dumesnil Street to South 32nd Street
- Turn left on South 32nd Street
- Proceed on South 32nd Street to Virginia Avenue
- Turn left onto Virginia Avenue
- Proceed on Virginia Avenue, stay to the right and Virginia Avenue turns into Hale Avenue
- Proceed on Hale Avenue to Southwestern Parkway
- Turn right onto Southwestern Parkway
- Proceed on Southwestern Parkway to Broadway
- Turn right onto Broadway
- Proceed on Broadway to Cecil Avenue
- Turn left onto Cecil Avenue
- Proceed on Cecil Avenue to River Park Drive
- Turn left onto River Park Drive
- Proceed on River Park Drive to Southwestern Parkway
- Turn right onto Southwestern Parkway
- Proceed on Southwestern Parkway, continue forward on South Shawnee Terrace to Herman Street
- Turn left onto Herman Street
- Proceed on Herman Street to Southwestern Parkway
- Turn right onto Southwestern Parkway
- Proceed on Southwestern Parkway
- At West Market Street, Southwestern Parkway becomes Northwestern Parkway
- Proceed on Northwestern Parkway to The Shawnee Golf Course Club house.
- Restroom Break
- Proceed on Northwestern Parkway to Bank Street
- Turn right onto Bank Street
- Proceed on Bank Street to North 16th Street
- Turn right on North 16th Street
- Proceed on North 16th Street to West Market Street
- Turn left onto West Market Street
- Proceed on West Market Street to South 2nd Street
- Turn left onto South 2nd Street
- Proceed on South 2nd Street to the 2nd St Bridge (Clark Memorial Bridge US-31N)
- End of JSCO escort
- Escort provided by Jeffersonville Police Department
- Proceed on US-31N and take the Court Avenue Exit in Jeffersonville
- Turn left on Court Avenue
- Proceed on Court Avenue to Missouri Avenue
- Turn left on Missouri Avenue
- Proceed on Missouri Avenue to West Market Street
- Turn left onto Missouri Avenue
- Proceed on Missouri Avenue to West Market Street
- Turn right onto West Market Street
- Proceed on West Market Street to Ohio River Scenic Byway/East Riverside Drive
- Slight right onto Ohio River Scenic Byway/East Riverside Drive
- Proceed onto West Riverside Drive
- Slight right onto West Winbourne Avenue
- Proceed on West Winbourne Avenue to South Sherwood Avenue
- Turn onto South Sherwood Avenue
- Proceed on South Sherwood Avenue to Montgomery Avenue
- Turn right onto Montgomery Avenue
- Proceed on Montgomery Ave to South Virginia Avenue
- Turn right onto South Virginia Avenue
- Proceed on South Virginia Avenue to East Winbourne Avenue
- Turn left onto East Winbourne Avenue
- Proceed on East Winbourne Avenue to South Clark Boulevard
- Turn right onto South Clark Boulevard
- Proceed on South Clark Boulevard At Broadway, South Clark Boulevard changes into 6th Street
- Continue on 6th Street to Michigan Avenue
- Turn right onto Michigan Avenue
- Proceed on Michigan Avenue to West Court Avenue
- Turn left onto West Court Avenue
- Proceed on West Court Avenue to Spring Street
- Turn right onto Spring Street
- Proceed on Spring Street to East Riverside Drive
- Turn left onto East Riverside Drive
- Proceed on East Riverside Drive to Walnut Street
- Turn left onto Walnut Street
- Proceed on Walnut Street to East Market Street
- Turn right onto East Market Street
- Proceed on East Market Street to Penn Street
- Turn left at the 2nd Cross Street onto Penn Street
- Proceed on Penn Street to East Chestnut Street
- Turn right at the 1st Cross Street onto East Chestnut Street
- Proceed on East Chestnut Street
- Proceed on West Park Place to Chippewa Drive
- Turn left onto Chippewa Drive
- Proceed on Chippewa Drive to East 8th Street
- Turn left onto East 8th Street
- Proceed on East 8th Street to Crestview Court
- At the light, turn left onto Crestview Court
- Proceed on Crestview Courtt to East Charlestown Avenue
- Turn right onto East Charlestown Avenue
- Proceed on East Charlestown Avenue to Division Street
- Turn left onto Division Street
- Proceed on Division Street to East Maple Street
- Turn right onto East Maple Street
- Proceed on East Maple Street to Mulberry Street
- Turn right on Mulberry Street
- Proceed on Mulberry Street to the Hardee’s
- Route ends
