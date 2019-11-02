LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Do you think you have what it takes to step with the best? If so, you could win a spot in this year’s Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade.

Officials are putting out the all call for elementary, middle and high school as well as community groups to participate in Louisville Parks and Recreation’s StepFest.

The event takes place March 23 at 1 p.m.

Officials say division winners will receive cash prizes and will have a chance to win a spot in the parade.

For more information on how you can enter the free competition contact Laneisha Beasley at (502) 574-3206 or laneisha.beasley@louisvilleky.gov.

The Republic Bank Pegasus Parade will take place on May 2.