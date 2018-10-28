LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Cleaning up crime one piece of trash at a time – it’s the mission behind a global student volunteer group.

Local members of the group Saving the Earth from A to Z (ASEZ), spent their Saturday morning giving Ben Washer Park near Spalding University a makeover.

The World Mission Society Church of God runs it for students to get involves in making their communities better.

Reducing Crime Together is the name of its latest project and it’s based on the broken windows theory.

“The visible reduction of crime actually reduces crime as a whole. So, even though cleaning up a park seems very small and minuscule, it actually will add up to a global effort, especially since it's happening all over the world at the same time. So, it's really, really amazing,” Montazia Brown, a student volunteer, said.

There are more than 8,000 ASEZ locations in 175 countries.

© 2018 WHAS-TV