MOREHEAD, Ky. (WHAS11) — Emergency responders in Morehead, Kentucky are continuing to search for a young boy who was swept into a culvert on Sunday after heavy rains caused flooding in the area.

Morehead Mayor Jim Tom Trent tweeted Sunday afternoon that a city child had been swept into a culvert by rushing water and asked for prayers. Search and rescue efforts were suspended around 9 p.m. and resumed Monday morning.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: WE NEED YOUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS, A YOUNG BOY HAS BEEN SWEPT INTO A CULVERT IN TOWN FIRST RESPONDERS ARE WORKING HARD TO LOCATE HIM. PLEASE AVOID THE US 60 WEST AREA NEAR THE POST OFFICE. PLEASE KERP YOUR CHILDREN AWAY FROM CULVERTS & STREAMS IN HEAVY RAIN. — Mayor Jim Tom Trent (@cityofmorehead) September 9, 2018

According to a Facebook post, many local agencies and volunteers have joined first responders, including Rajant Corporation which deployed their drone fleet to assist in the search.

The identity and age of the child have not been released at this time.

