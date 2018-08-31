LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — 35 years after it first entertained a Louisville audience, "Rock the Water Tower" is returning for Labor Day weekend 2018. The event will feature live music, a bourbon tasting lounge, local vendors, and barbeque.

The 2018 band line up includes From Paris, Thumper and the Plaid Rabbits, and Wax Factory on Saturday. On Sunday, Mood Ring Engagement, Tony and the Tan Lines, and the Louisville Crashers will be playing.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $16 per day, with kids 10 years old and younger getting in for free. The event is being held at the Louisville Water Tower, at 3005 River Road. Free parking will be available.

More information can be found on the "Rock the Water Tower" website.

