According to the National Safety Council, the month of October was ranked number two in motor vehicle deaths in 2017. We are on your side with some ways to keep you and your families safe.

When it comes to costumes, the council recommends that they be fire resistant, do not obstruct vision, and come with reflective surfaces for when it gets dark. They also say that children should be accompanied by adults at all times.

Kids that are old enough to explore on their own should review the route with their parents and give frequent check-in calls.

For children and adults, keep those electronic devices put away - especially when trying to cross streets in the dark.

Motorists are encouraged to watch for children walking on roadways, medians, and curbs and to enter and exit driveways carefully. New or inexperienced drivers are discouraged from driving on Halloween.

You can view more safety tips here.

