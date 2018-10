LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — How about starting your Wednesday off with a cocktail and a new hat?

You can try your hand a hat making at the Breeders' Cup Mimosas and Millinery Fascinator Workshop at the Kentucky Convention Center.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m. San Diego milliner Diana Cavagnaro will help you craft a one-of-a-kind fascinator while you enjoy some champagne and good company. All materials will be included.

Learn more and buy tickets here.

