LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Community leaders throughout Louisville hope to break a Guinness World Record by having the most people become "QPR" trained in a single week in the city. "QPR" stands for "question, persuade, refer," which experts say are simple but lifesaving steps in suicide prevention.

Louisville ranks 11th among cities of similar sizes when it comes to suicide rates, which is why the Louisville Health Advisory Board is aiming to raise awareness and training. At a press conference last month, city and community leaders announced the Suicide Prevention Week training and said that the primary focus is to end stigma and fear surrounding discussions regarding suicide.

Data shows that more than half of Americans won't intervene with someone considering suicide because they don't know what to do, and fear of making the situation worse by 'saying the wrong thing.'

"We know with practice, having those conversations becomes easier and easier," said Tracie Meyer, coordinator of 'Cards SPEAK,' a suicide prevention initiative at the University of Louisville. "It's a comfort zone that we hope all of our community members will find themselves in. It really will save lives."

There will be more than 80 free training sessions held in the Louisville area during Suicide Prevention Week, beginning September 10th. The training lasts 90 minutes and covers suicide warning signs, how to listen to someone considering suicide, and the best ways to offer support.

You can register for a training by heading to QPRLou.com.

