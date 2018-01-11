If you didn't get as many trick-or-treaters as you expected, you may have some leftover Halloween candy. If you’re not a fan of eating the candy straight out of the bowl, here are a few recipes from Delish that could help you out.

Snickers Skillet Cookie: It’s a giant chocolate chip cookie stuffed with Snickers!

Trash Bark: Not the most appealing name, but this sweet-and-salty treat is sure to please a crowd

Snickers Ice Cream Sandwiches: Use your leftover candy as a unique addition to a childhood favorite

Reese’s Stuffed Brownies: Chocolate + peanut butter + brownie = YUM!

Milky Way Hot Mess: This shareable dessert is a perfect treat for when you want to indulge.

Kit Kat Stuffed Brownies: Not only are these brownies stuffed with crispy Kit Kat bars, but they’re also blanketed in a chocolate-y cream cheese frosting

Visit Delish for more sweet treats.

© 2018 WHAS-TV