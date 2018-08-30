LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — It's a workout for your mind, body and soul, and unlike many of the fitness routines you're used to.

F3 is a nationally recognized workout developed about 7 years ago in North Carolina and it's happening here in Louisville.

The group, of all men, meet every morning at different locations across Louisville and beyond, ready to immerse themselves in fitness, fellowship, and faith - three values which make up the group's name.

"It powers me through the day and helps me become a better man, when I come home to my wife and kids," Brock Ramser, a member of F3 Louisville said.

The participant-led bootcamp takes place across the country every morning, no matter the weather.

"We power through the winter, snow and ice and everything else and those are some of the best workouts, because that builds the best comradery and everybody goes through something together," Ramser said.

On Mondays, F3 Louisville's warmup begins at 5:30 a.m. in Seneca Park. You might see anywhere from 15 to 30 men take part.

"You have your job, you have your wife and kids. Everything is great but you start to lose that male comradery," Ramser said.

It's why this group means so much to Ramser and many others who say the workout also builds friendships and accountability.

"Oh yea, I've made lots of friends," he said.

For Joshua Cavallero, it means so much more.

"I really don't know where I would be without this group," Cavallero said.

Cavallero joined F3 Louisville about 4 months ago, after he learned his 4-year-old son had cancer.

"I just wanted to feel different from the way I felt," he said.

He took a friend's advice, joined F3, and found a whole new support group.

"When we were done, I had 30-plus guys surround me and pray for our son and my family. It was amazing," Cavallero said.

No matter your fitness level, this group leaves no man behind. It's a team effort to cross the finish line every day.

There is also a women's group, much like F3, called FIA - Females in Action. The group also started out of North Carolina, with a number of wives and mothers who wanted a similar outlet for fitness and friendship.

