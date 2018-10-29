LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Central High School’s most famous alumni is getting more of a permanent presence.

The school is celebrating Muhammad Ali with a new mural in the cafeteria painted by artist Kacy Jackson.

The hive background and yellow jacket symbol represent the school’s mascot, with the rainbow colors meant to show all different backgrounds uniting as one.

The word community has other inspiring words like strength and love included in it.

While Central gave him the supplies, Jackson donated his time and talent.

“It's history. He spent most of his time here, it's almost like he's still here with his spirit. When they walk past here they'll see it. Some kids in this school, 'I didn't even know Muhammad Ali went here.' I heard kids say that a couple times. I thought 'Wow. Well, now you do.',” Jackson said.

The mural is about 95 percent spray paint and took Kacy about a week to finish.

