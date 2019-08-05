LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – When the historic Chickasaw Tennis Courts, in west Louisville, were threatened from possibly not playing their annual Tennis Match next month, the community stepped up.

For the last 15 years since Donnie Morris has been manning Chickasaw Park---the city has paid to renew the clay turf. Every year---except in 2019.



To just anyone, the court may look like a raggedy old lot but people like Althea Gibson and Arthur Lloyd Johnson have played on these courts.



At one time it was the only park that African Americans could attend during a holiday or what have you,” Morris said. “These courts and this park was the only park they were allowed to go in.”



The tennis culture, growing so big in the west Louisville, the park started hosting yearly tennis tournaments. That allowed players to earn points to help them qualify for major matches like the US Open.

With the city's budget, all that is in jeopardy!

Groups like Raise A Racquet have stepped up pledging to match the first $1,000 Olmstead Parks Conservancy is able to raise.

Stephanie with Olmstead Parks Conservancy said they are already well on their way to hopefully meeting that $5,000 needed to restore the new clay turf.

And right in time, because the Arthur Lloyd Johnson Tournament is June 20 to the 23. If you’d like to join the effort in donating.

