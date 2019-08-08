LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new Dixie Highway Project is moving along, and the community had their chance to weigh in on the next phase.

Louisville Metro Public Works hosted an open house Thursday afternoon to discuss the Bus Rapid Transit line. It will be the region's first, including state of the art buses and new stops and stations.

Crews expect to have the $35 million project completed this winter.

