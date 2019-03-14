LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A program that's been around in Louisville for quite some time is handing out free gun locks.

The Little Hands Little Feet Gun Safety program works to educate gun owners on their responsibilities when it comes to keeping kids safe.

They advocate for keeping your gun locked, unloaded, and using one of their free locking devices.

Brown said continued accidental shootings are all the public needs to see something has to change.

“I believe we have to do more, we have to think that this is not gonna go away, no way soon. practicing safe gun storage just makes sense,” Luther Brown, with the program, said.

This weekend you can pick up a gun lock at 4800 Ralph Avenue, in Shivley, starting at 11 a.m.

