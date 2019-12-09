LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All day September 12, the Community Foundation of Louisville encourages people across the city to participate in "Give For Good Louisville," an event dedicated to supporting local nonprofits.

People can donate to their favorite nonprofits online at giveforgoodlouisville.org from midnight to 11:59 p.m. There will also be 'match minutes,' where donations will be doubled at 1:40 p.m, 5:40 p.m. and 9:40 p.m.

While people are able to donate to specific participating organizations, there is also an opportunity to donate to "underdog" nonprofits that may not receive as many donations.

To see all participating organizations, visit Give for Good Louisville's website.

