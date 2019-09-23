LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Family, friends and the Louisville community paid their respects to Humana co-founder, David Jones Sr.

Lines were out the door at the Gheens Foundation Lodge at the Parklands at Floyds Fork for Jones’ visitation. Hundreds waited nearly two hours to tell his family members how much Jones meant to them.

The flowers inside the venue were picked at the Parklands which is Jones’ legacy to the community.

He along with his son Dan, raised millions to purchase the private lands for the now popular park in eastern Jefferson County.

