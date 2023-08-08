Southwest Louisville residents discuss policing with Office of the Inspector General

Dozens met at the Sun Valley Community Center to discuss policing solutions with Inspector General Ed Harness.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents in southwest Louisville had their chance to voice their community policing concerns with city leaders during a forum Tuesday night.

The Office of the Inspector General held his Community Policing Council at the Sun Valley Community Center.

The council meetings aim to discuss concerns and solutions to promote community policing and improve relationships within Louisville Metro Police’s eight divisions.

Frank Anderson, who has attended four meetings, said he wants to see more people get involved.

“This is your city. Get involved,” he said. Find out what’s going on in this city and how the city government works,” he said.

The OIG has three more opportunities for the public to share their concerns and ideas.



August 17

Newburg Community Center

Sixth Division

September 14

Beechmont Community Center

Fourth Division

September 19

Douglass Community Center

Fifth Division

