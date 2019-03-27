LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The future of Passport Health is still in jeopardy, according to the company.

A public meeting was scheduled for Saturday to discuss the halt of work on the company's new west Louisville headquarters, however the company has requested that the meeting be postponed and rescheduled.

Passport Health officials said the company has lost millions of dollars since the drop-in reimbursements. It has since halted work on its new West Louisville headquarters and warns it could go out of business altogether.

