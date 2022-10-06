'Fatigue is all around us, we just keep on going': Community leaders react to Breonna Taylor's neighbors motion

In a new motion to change venue they say "it's entirely possible potential jurors are fatigued by the entire Breonna Taylor tragedy."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The neighbors of Breonna Taylor said their civil case should take place outside of Louisville.

In a new motion to change venue they say "it's entirely possible potential jurors are fatigued by the entire Breonna Taylor tragedy " and Taylor's "ghost haunts any legal proceeding in Louisville."

"Well, that's consistent to some people's thoughts that there is an expiration to black life," Lamont Collins said.

He founded the Roots 101 African American Museum and said fatigue is not an option when you're black.

"Because in my life, fatigue is all around us, we just keep on going. In a country where there is racism and discrimination that you fight from the time you're six years old, fatigue is not an option," he said. "The only option is to keep on going."

Surrounded by images of Taylor in his museum, Collins argued jurors wouldn't feel fatigued from the trial of a white victim.

Community leader Shameka Parrish-Wright said she unfortunately agrees.

"The fight would be on. The way that we seek justice for white children, white women, white men," said Parrish-Wright.

Still, Parish-Wright says she's excited to see these neighbors continue their fight.

"I thought that everyone was starting to give up. I'm glad that these folks are going after this again. It's the only way we can seek some type of justice," she said.

A judge has not ruled on this motion, but it's similar to one made before the Brett Hankison trial, though they made the opposite claim.

Attorneys argued Hankison couldn't get a fair trial because of community investment in the case. That motion was denied.

