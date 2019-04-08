LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As acts of violence grips the nation, locally, community leaders are working together to promote a message of change.

With budget cuts removing programs and services communities rely on, they are looking to find other ways to replenish those necessities while also proving how life can continue after loosing a loved one to violence.

The push for peace and healing isn’t just happening in local communities, but all over the country.

Leaders say the only way to make change is to come together and discuss what’s happening because they believe you have to start somewhere.

“In a time when we have such a volume of youth involved crime, we have a number of approaches that are converging towards peace and healing in our communities. Whatever our situation or circumstance is, not making it worse. Build a better community so that those that remain, don't have to go that direction. So we recognize this movement as a campaign if you will, in that it's ongoing. I have hope and I want to encourage others,” Rev. Roosevelt Lightsy Jr., Community Missionary Baptist Church, said.



They are encouraging others with a series of workshops to begin this conversation. The first is just days away and they are bringing speakers and supporters from all different groups within the community.

