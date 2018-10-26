LOUISVILLE, Ky (WHAS11) — On Thursday night, there was ray of light in the face of darkness.

"What happened was senseless. But it is not the end," said Kevin Gunn.

Family, friends, children, even strangers shared hugs and tears during a candlelight vigil at the Jeffersontown Kroger where a day earlier police say Maurice Stallard and Vickie Lee Jones were shot and killed. Jones is Gunn's aunt.

PROFFITT REPORT | How we move past hate

Gregory Bush was arrested Wednesday afternoon and arraigned Thursday morning for their murders.

Police have not yet provided a motive, but Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers says Bush didn't know his victims. A search warrant was issued at his Wenwood Drive home where investigators plan to look through computers and telephone records.

RELATED | Minutes before deadly Kroger shooting, suspect tried to enter historically black church

The chief has not ruled out whether the shooting is a hate crime. "The evidence that we collected at this point and time, I think our investigators will be able to present a complete and thorough case to the Commonwealth's attorney's office and ultimately a grand jury for their review," Chief Rogers said.

RELATED | Jeffersontown is “a city in mourning” one day after deadly Kroger shooting

Court documents show Bush's history of mental illness - paranoia and schizophrenia. Bush assaulted his parents in January 2009 by shooting their cellphones so they couldn't call police and then locking the doors to their home shut. The documents say his parents were terrified of his 'unpredictable behavior.'

RELATED | GoFundMe created to help family members attend Kroger shooting victim's funeral

At one point, Bush was ordered by a judge to surrender his guns. Police are uncertain where Bush got the gun used in the shooting.

But for the crowd gathered at the vigil, their focus is on the victims and the hurt that Jeffersontown's mayor says his city will overcome.

"We will remember them and God please help us heal," said Mayor Bill Dieruf.

RELATED | Mayor Fischer on deadly Kroger shooting: “We are one city. One proudly diverse and welcoming city."

►Contact reporter Robert Bradfield at rbradfield@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@RobertBreports) and Facebook.

© 2018 WHAS-TV