LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday’s warm day allowed outdoor lovers a chance to enjoy Cherokee Park’s scenic loop without cars.

The loop is going car free on the last Sunday of each month.

The decision comes after a successful 2nd annual Hayride on the Hill, where nearly 3,000 park visitors gathered to celebrate the fall season.

After the event’s conclusion, several expressed support for closing the loop to cars more often.

The closure allows pedestrians and cyclists to access multiple lanes around the loop which would typicall be mixed use lanes.