LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community members spent the afternoon protesting the new facilities plan for Jefferson County Public Schools.

That new plan would open three new elementary schools and a new middle school. In addition to the new construction, the proposal also involves relocating some schools and renovating others.

Residents told WHAS11 they do not want JCPS to close their schools or merge them.

The school board has yet to vote on the final plan.