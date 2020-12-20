Community-based organizations help families with free groceries

The Ace Project partnered up with All In Together to provide Christmas presents and groceries to more than 30 families.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year, Metro Louisville surpassed previous records as the deadliest year yet.

For many children, that means the first Christmas without parents.

Hoping to lighten that load, the Ace Project partnered up with All In Together to provide Christmas presents and groceries to more than 30 families.

The toy drive started a few weeks ago and it wasn't easy. COVID 19 has complicated it like it has so many other things this year.

The groups are calling Saturday’s event a success and they say they aren't done yet.

"We did the best that we could do, but we still have some families on the waiting list. Christmas is Fridays, so if we can get some more gifts and gift cards so we can help some of these other families on the waiting list, we would love to do that," Rose Smith of the Ace Project said.

For more on the ACE Project, click here.

