LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It was a night that police were able to connect with the communities they serve as part of National Night Out.

Various divisions of Louisville Metro Police participated with their own events, including one outside the Kroger store on West Broadway.

In addition to the food, music and activities for the kids, the First and Second Divisions also hosted a job fair for residents after hearing concerns about lack of jobs.

“We’ve gone to so many community meetings. A lot of time, we go and see these meetings and they talk to us about the problems that they’re dealing with,” Lt. Donnie Burbrink said. “So instead of us just coming out here and doing the whole meet and greet and shaking hands, we decided we’d listen to them and try to provide them with answers for the problems they’ve been having.”

National Night Out began in 1984 in 23 states and is now celebrated across the county.

