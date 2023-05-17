Meet the first Black woman to be the Commonwealth's Attorney for Jefferson County

Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Louisville's own Gerina Whethers as the new Commonwealth's Attorney for Jefferson County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear appointed Gerina D. Whethers as the new Commonwealth's Attorney for Jefferson County.

The Louisville native is the first Black woman to hold this position in Jefferson County.

In December 2019, Whethers served as secretary of the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet. She was one of Beshear's first appointments.

Prior to that, she led two divisions in the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), and she has 20 years of public service including her time in the courtroom as a prosecutor in the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office.

The Governor’s appointment follows the untimely passing of Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine.

Beshear said Gerina has the vast legal experience required as well as the dedication and compassion needed to best serve the people of Louisville.

“Having worked together for many years, from our time in the Attorney General’s Office to my current cabinet, I have seen firsthand how talented Gerina is, and I am proud to appoint her Commonwealth’s Attorney for Jefferson County,” Beshear said.

Whethers said she was humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be an advocate for change in her city while maintaining community values.

“From victim services, especially for our seniors and youth, to mental health services – our families, our younger generation, our community and our law enforcement deserve loyalty and commitment to cohesive change, and I look forward to being part of that change,” Whethers said.

President of NAACP Louisville Branch and NAACP National Member Raoul Cunningham expressed support for Whethers.

“The Governor has made a wise and solid decision,” Cunningham said. “Secretary Whethers has the capacity, understanding and willingness to bring tremendous assets to the city having lived in the county, being a prosecutor and as personnel’s cabinet secretary."

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell also welcomed Whethers to the post.

“Gerina was an exceptional lawyer and leader in my office before continuing to excel in her service to our commonwealth,” O’Connell said. “Gerina is a caring partner Jefferson County can be proud of in the work to make Louisville safer.”

Whethers worked in the OAG, where she served as executive director of the newly created Office of Senior Protection and Mediation.

There she worked to create partnerships with state and federal agencies to better protect seniors from scams and abuse. Whethers also worked as executive director of the OAG’s Office of Victims Services, providing support and services to victims of violent crime.

Before joining the OAG, Whethers served as Assistant Jefferson County Attorney in various roles, including in the Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Unit, and as a staff attorney in Circuit Court in Jefferson County.

Whethers holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Louisville with a minor in pan-African studies. She also holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Louisville’s Brandeis School of Law.

Whethers is actively involved in many community organizations and boards, including serving as an executive board member of the Louisville Chapter of the NAACP.

The effective date of her appointment is Friday, May 19, 2023.

