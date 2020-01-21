LA GRANGE, Ky. — The historic Oldham County Courthouse in down La Grange will be demolished and a new courthouse will be built in its place. The decision comes from the Project Development Board who voted 5-1 to replace the current courthouse with a structure that will serve for the next 100 years.

Some residents were upset by the decision to tear down the current building, which was built in 1874, saying the ‘historic value’ of the courthouse was not taken into proper consideration. According to Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele, the current courthouse is not as ‘historic’ as most people think. The façade and two side walls remain from the 1874 building but much of the building was replaced in the 90s. The most ‘historic’ part of the courthouse is the location, which has been used for almost 200 years.

Voegele said the current building is no longer functional and cannot serve the county’s needs.

The new, two-story courthouse is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.

In the meantime, a temporary courthouse will be built in Crestwood and demolition of the current courthouse will begin.

