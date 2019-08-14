LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After months of discussion, a Metro Council committee voted down a proposed ordinance that would impact food trucks.

“We've thrown in all itinerant vendors in one package here. We've got peddlers who go door to door, we've got food truck operators, we're calling them all together and we're applying the same standards to them and I don't think that makes any sense,” Councilman Bill Hollander said.

Hollander was one of four members of the Public Works committee to vote against the proposal.

Among its changes, the ordinance would have allowed the directors of Codes and Regulations, Metro Parks, or Public Works to limit or restrict vending in certain locations for health and safety reasons.

RELATED: Food truck operators sue Metro Council members

RELATED: Food truck owners continue fight against proposed ordinance

It would also have capped the number of parking spots that could be reserved for food trucks based on the number of parking meters.

The ordinance now moves to the council's old business with a recommendation for denial.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.