LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than 100 years the John B. Castleman statue has stood in Cherokee Triangle. Now, the city is calling for it to be moved from public view.

The statue has been vandalized multiple times due to Castleman’s complicated history as a Confederate officer and later a U.S. Army brigadier general.

“What kind of community is this if we allow a statue to remain that no person of color wants to look at in its current location?” said Nancy Gall-Clayton, a community member in favor of moving the statue.

On January 23, the Cherokee Triangle Architectural Review Committee voted on whether to allow the City of Louisville to remove the John B. Castleman statue from Cherokee Triangle. The committee, which was partially made up of Cherokee Triangle residents, was split on whether to allow the city to move the statue. The vote resulted in a 3-3 tie.

“We are disappointed with the committee’s decision and will evaluate next steps over the next few days,” Jean Porter, who represents Mayor Greg Fischer’s Office, in a statement to WHAS11.

In addition to the vote, the committee listened for hours as community members spoke about the city’s decision to move the statue.

“I don't think anybody wins in this, but I don't think you should reward people for vandalism,” Walter Christopherson said.

“We like that statue. It’s a piece of artwork. That’s how we view it,” Lynn Horrar said.

The city plans to eventually relocate the statue. One possible location that has been considered is Cave Hill Cemetery where Castleman’s family is buried.

If the Castleman statue were to be removed, the city would look to install another piece of art in its place.