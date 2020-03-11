Committee approves short-term FOP contract, heads to Metro Council for full vote

The contract includes a pay raise, something interim Chief Yvette Gentry said is needed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A controversial short-term FOP contract cleared a hurdle Monday, getting approval from a Metro Council Committee.

“How do you recruit somebody to say, 'come, work here, put your life on the line, get shot, get sued, get all the above for 33, 35 thousand dollars?’ A big issue that we have, if you look at the overview of situations where officers got in trouble, it's because they're out there working extra jobs, working overtime, working 20 hours a day to make ends meet.”



In addition to the pay raise, the proposal includes a housing incentive for officers who live in certain low-income parts of Jefferson County.

Mayor Greg Fischer has previously said more reforms would hopefully be in a long-term contract but will require changes in state law.

However, Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey says now is the time to add reforms and strengthen police accountability.



“What I'm really focused on right now is what is the community asking for. And they're not saying eliminate the police department – what they're saying is, along with these benefits, because we want professionals, because we want the best of the best, we also want to ensure that there's some policy upgrades.”

Gentry says reforms have been made, including those outlined in the settlement with Breonna Taylor's family.

The contract now goes to the full council.

