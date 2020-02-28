LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Metro Council Committee approved plans to build a soccer training and practice facility at Champions Park.

The ownership of Louisville City FC and Proof Louisville FC would build the facility on land leased from the city. While it would primarily be used by the professional teams, local youth teams could use the fields as well.

The plan will now head to the full Metro Council.

RELATED: Louisville City FC tickets go on sale

RELATED: US soccer men's union says women's pay should be tripled

RELATED: Louisville gets pro women's soccer team in 2021



