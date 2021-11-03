x
LMPD lieutenant, captain contract heads to full Metro Council after committee approval

Metro Chief of Public Services Matt Golden said the raise will help attract officers and keep them in the department.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the city and union leaders work on a new contract for Louisville Metro Police officers and sergeants, the contract for lieutenants and captains is moving forward.

Wednesday evening, a Metro Council committee signed off on the contract after it received approval from the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). Union members rejected a separate proposal for officers and sergeants.

Under this contract, lieutenants would receive an 8.2% raise this year.

"People may think, 'With a raise like this, I might just stay and be a good leader.' I also think based upon the pay scales, senior management, the chief, the deputy chief, and her colonels, they're going to have to be thinking to themselves, 'I'm paying you a lot of money.' And you as a city will have to think, 'I'm paying you a lot of money. We're going to monitor your leadership very carefully, so that you're compelling the policies and strategies for us.' So, I think it's win, win, win in every which way," Golden said.

The contract now heads to the full Metro Council for approval next Thursday.

