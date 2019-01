LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crews are on the scene of a reported commercial fire in the PRP area.

MetroSafe received a call at 8:14 a.m. about a fire in a tank that was reported to contain a mixture of oil and water inside of a structure.

The business is in the 8200 block of Port Road and was reported to MetroSafe as being Rivergreen Water Recycling.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.