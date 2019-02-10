LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local combat veterans and their families shared their stories about transitioning back into civilian life after coming home.

In partnership with the Kentucky Opera, “Welcoming Our Heroes Home” was an evening at the Frazier Museum with conversation and live performances.

Organizers encouraged discussions with veterans and performers about how the arts can help share their stories.

On Veteran’s Day weekend, the Kentucky Opera will be showing Glory Denied, the story of Jim Thompson who was America’s longest held prisoner of war.

The opera will amplify the stories of service members and their families who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.