Columbus man injured in fall from tree stand

Investigators say Zachary Burbrink sustained a back injury when he fell after a cable securing his stand to a tree broke.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man was injured Saturday night when he fell from a tree stand while hunting in Bartholomew County, accord to a media release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Conservation Officers are investigating the accident that occurred just after 8 p.m. on private property near the 11000 block of South County Road 800 West.

According to the release, Zachary Burbrink, 33, was injured when a cable securing his stand to a tree broke, causing Burbrink to fall approximately 12 feet to the ground. He was not wearing a full body safety harness.