Columbus man injured in fall from tree stand

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man was injured Saturday night when he fell from a tree stand while hunting in Bartholomew County, accord to a media release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Conservation Officers are investigating the accident that occurred just after 8 p.m. on private property near the 11000 block of South County Road 800 West.
According to the release, Zachary Burbrink, 33, was injured when a cable securing his stand to a tree broke, causing Burbrink to fall approximately 12 feet to the ground. He was not wearing a full body safety harness.
Burbrink was flown to IU Health-Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with a back injury.