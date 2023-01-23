Louisville police officer nominated for national award

Officer Cody Woolston from the Sixth Division is being praised for his heroic efforts in saving a woman's life last November.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer has been nominated for a national award for their community service.

Sixth Division Officer Cody Woolston was recognized for his work to build stronger and a safer community.

He’s up for the RISE Award, which honors three officers from across the country who have saved a life or shown exemplary service in the field.

The nomination is for an October 2022 incident when a woman called 911 threatening suicide.

Woolston and his partner responded to the Breckenridge Lane overpass over the Watterson Expressway where the woman was standing.

He was able to pull her off of the wall and get her some help.

If you would like to vote for Woolston, community voting begins Jan. 23 and will close Feb. 6.

